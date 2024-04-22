Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Stock Up 3.0 %

AMC Networks stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $475.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.