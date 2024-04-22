Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,937.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NYCB stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.