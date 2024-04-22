Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $551,000 in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $78,455.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $258,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.7 %

FDP opened at $25.78 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

