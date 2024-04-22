Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $57.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

