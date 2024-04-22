Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

APA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.