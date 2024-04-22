Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of Humana worth $28,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Humana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Humana by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.63.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

HUM traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.23 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

