Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.33. 1,143,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,519. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.40 and its 200-day moving average is $400.22.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

