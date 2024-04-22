Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

