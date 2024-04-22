Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $9.29 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.