Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.45

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 39708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of C$48.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

