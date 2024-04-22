Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after acquiring an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $121.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

