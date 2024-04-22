Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $6,421,685.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Guess? by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

