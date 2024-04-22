Gpwm LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gpwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,488,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.07. 2,509,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,797. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

