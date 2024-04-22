Gpwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Gpwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 190,073 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,780,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,997 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

