Gpwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gpwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 11.3% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,814,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.33. 231,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,906. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $184.13 and a 1-year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

