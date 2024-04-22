Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.500-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-12.00 EPS.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.5 %

GL traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. 3,944,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.44.

View Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.