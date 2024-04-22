Gimbal Financial Invests $245,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 55,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $31.36. 1,446,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

