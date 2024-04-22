Gimbal Financial Invests $1.57 Million in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gimbal Financial owned 0.14% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PTNQ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.66. 32,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,948. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.