Gimbal Financial Buys New Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Gimbal Financial bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises about 0.5% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. 142,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,702. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.