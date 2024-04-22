Gimbal Financial Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 167,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,588,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 12.6% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

IVW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.12. 1,734,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

