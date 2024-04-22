Gimbal Financial Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up 1.9% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $48.28. 54,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,074. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.