General Motors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

General Motors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Motors to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. 21,173,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,443,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

