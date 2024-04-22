Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises about 3.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,853,000 after buying an additional 174,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,179,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 619,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,705,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,642,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

LECO traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.16. 256,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.48. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

