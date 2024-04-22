Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $399.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.