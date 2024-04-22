Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 1.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ATR traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $140.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $145.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average is $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

