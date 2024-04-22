Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 231.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Get Our Latest Report on ZS

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.