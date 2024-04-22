Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,027,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,710,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,386,000. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,934,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 71,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,191. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $612.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

