Garrison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 418,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.