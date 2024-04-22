Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.5 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.05. 1,619,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

