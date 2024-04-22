Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,165,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 947,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $249,693,000 after buying an additional 602,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after buying an additional 429,000 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.58. 3,106,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.08. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.