Garrison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.90. 2,564,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,236. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

