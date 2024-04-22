Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUSN. B. Riley cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.72. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

