Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) vs. Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) Head to Head Survey

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Energem has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energem and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Fuel Green 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 155.91%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Energem.

This table compares Energem and Fusion Fuel Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 204.17 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$28.81 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energem and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

