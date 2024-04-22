Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.31% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,434,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after buying an additional 581,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,906,000 after buying an additional 153,965 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.