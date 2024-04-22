Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,797 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $18,836,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $26.26. 35,582,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,341,016. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.