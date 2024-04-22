Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,921 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 118.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MetLife by 806.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after buying an additional 1,429,840 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $52,752,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 54.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after acquiring an additional 746,643 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $38,669,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Trading Up 1.2 %

MET stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

