Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 13,154 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $462,000.
NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
