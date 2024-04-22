Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 107 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DKS traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.67. 677,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.64.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

