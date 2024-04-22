Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,026 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. 17,310,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,309,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

