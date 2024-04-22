Foster & Motley Inc. Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

TM stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.30. The stock had a trading volume of 448,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.25. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.46 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $312.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.