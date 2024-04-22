Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 330.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.38. 478,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

