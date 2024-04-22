Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.12 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.56. The stock had a trading volume of 374,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.60. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $247.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

