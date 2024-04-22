Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,997 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HPQ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,130,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,184. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

