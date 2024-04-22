Foster & Motley Inc. Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period.

FNDA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 298,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

