Foster & Motley Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. 68,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

