Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,114,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,665,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 176,838 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,093. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

