Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

EOG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

