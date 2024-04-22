Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,439 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.70% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $76,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,174. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

