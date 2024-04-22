Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 12,583 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,559. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

