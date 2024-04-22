FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.56.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $40.76 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 30.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.